Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.00

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.00 and traded as high as $12.61. Spok shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 59,903 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $239.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd J. Stein bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,454.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,401.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,903 shares of company stock valued at $240,790. Company insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Spok by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 53,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Spok by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Spok by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spok by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spok by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

