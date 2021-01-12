Spectrum (SPT) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $18,289.89 and $11,273.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00386432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 82.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

