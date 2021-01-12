Spectiv (SIG) Trading Up 66.5% Over Last 7 Days

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded 66.5% higher against the dollar. Spectiv has a market cap of $27,004.01 and $1.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.54 or 0.00327846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.61 or 0.03914116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

