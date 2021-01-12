SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) were down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $125.01 and last traded at $128.74. Approximately 94,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 100,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNRG. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 174.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 36,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

