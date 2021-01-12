S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Increased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in S&P Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,162 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $319.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.52 and a 200-day moving average of $343.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded S&P Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

