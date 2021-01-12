Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

LUV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 47,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,016. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3,298.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,579 shares of the airline’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the airline’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

