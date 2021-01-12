Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.71

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.71 and last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 8575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 69,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $3,661,417.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,303,239 shares in the company, valued at $173,453,079.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $63,610,764. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 290,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

