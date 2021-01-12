Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $43.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $71.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $2,270,589.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,600,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,878,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $63,610,764 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 138,783 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.