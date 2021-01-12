Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 281 iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3,984.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,027,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 159.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 121,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 163,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.90 and a 52 week high of $124.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

