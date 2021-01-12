Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

