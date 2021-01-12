Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $4,016,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,103,119 shares of company stock valued at $198,034,978. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $232.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.61 and its 200 day moving average is $139.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $234.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.96.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

