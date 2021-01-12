Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SONO. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. Sonos has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $599,640.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,375 shares of company stock worth $15,269,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 254.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sonos by 109.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

