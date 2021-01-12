SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

SWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

NYSE SWI opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 166.69 and a beta of 1.20. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $1,270,151.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 991,894 shares in the company, valued at $21,791,911.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $11,697,113.61. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 44.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.