Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

SOI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.52.

SOI opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $432.00 million, a PE ratio of -953.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

