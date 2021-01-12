Solar Senior Capital Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

Solar Senior Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $240.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.33. Solar Senior Capital has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $18.29.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SUNS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

