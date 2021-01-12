Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 51,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,723. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 million. Analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

