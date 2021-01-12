Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Snap were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Snap by 29.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Snap by 7.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Snap by 10,631.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 171,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 170,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Snap to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $164,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,715 shares in the company, valued at $37,835,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $1,477,965.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,882,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,760,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,275,131 shares of company stock worth $85,331,637 over the last quarter.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of -72.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.