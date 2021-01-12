Smurfit Kappa Group Plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will earn $3.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMFKY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.85. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

