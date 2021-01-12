Sleep Number’s (SNBR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $2,836,592.46. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $7,345,487. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.