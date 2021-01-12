Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $23.45 on Monday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

