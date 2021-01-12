Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.51

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

SVKEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

