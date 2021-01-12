Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLP. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 158.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.78.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $360,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,992 over the last ninety days. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.5% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

