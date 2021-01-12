Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%.
NASDAQ:SLP opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 158.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $83.78.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
