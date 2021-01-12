Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 158.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $83.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,572,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $360,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 over the last ninety days. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

