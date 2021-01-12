Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Up 710.4% in December

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, an increase of 710.4% from the December 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.1 days.

SVLKF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471. Silver Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Get Silver Lake Resources alerts:

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold and copper deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in six mines and two processing facilities across its Deflector operations located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations situated within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.