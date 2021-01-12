Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of Siltronic stock remained flat at $$160.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.12. Siltronic has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $160.41.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.