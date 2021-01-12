Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.63.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $135.82 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.53 and a 200-day moving average of $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $179,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,474 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,305 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

