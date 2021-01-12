Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $40.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Signet Jewelers traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $39.17. 1,591,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,746,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIG. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

