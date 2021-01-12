Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SGTX) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 13th. Sigilon Therapeutics had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SGTX opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.32.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,444,443 shares in the company, valued at $43,999,974. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.