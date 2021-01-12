Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €44.37 ($52.20) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.89. Siemens Healthineers AG has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a fifty-two week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €40.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

