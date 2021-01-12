Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.