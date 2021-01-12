Short Interest in ZipLink, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) Declines By 99.4%

ZipLink, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ZIPL opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. ZipLink has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07.
About ZipLink
Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for ZipLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZipLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.