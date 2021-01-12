Short Interest in ZipLink, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) Declines By 99.4%

ZipLink, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ZIPL opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. ZipLink has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07.

About ZipLink

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000.

