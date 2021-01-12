Short Interest in VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) Expands By 15,000.0%

VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 15,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,897,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VG Life Sciences stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. VG Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Get VG Life Sciences alerts:

VG Life Sciences Company Profile

VG Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops a pipeline of transformative therapies for combat cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases caused by chronic inflammation. It offers VG1177, a solution that deploys a synthesized peptide, which uses its superior binding abilities to eliminate the unwanted Class II-associated invariant chain peptide (CLIP) that is displayed on specific B cells that leads to chronic inflammation.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for VG Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VG Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.