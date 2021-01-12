Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Drops By 66.9%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the December 15th total of 918,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.401 dividend. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
