Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Expands By 1,533.3%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 1,533.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $748.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TLTZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tele2 AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

