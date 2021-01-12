Short Interest in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Declines By 87.0%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SMMT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.37. 120,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,472. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.95% and a negative net margin of 4,873.61%. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, insider David Jonathan Powell sold 13,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $60,885.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,775.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,656 shares of company stock worth $238,578.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 90,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,478,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

