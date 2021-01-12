Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Increases By 320.8%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 320.8% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Shenzhou International Group stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. 73,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. The company also produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. In addition, it is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

