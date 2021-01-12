Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Expands By 9,271.4%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 9,271.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Scor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.