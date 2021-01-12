Short Interest in Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Expands By 3,700.0%

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PY opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

