Short Interest in Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Decreases By 72.2%

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the December 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS BPIRY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. 13,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776. Piraeus Bank has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.
About Piraeus Bank
Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.