Short Interest in Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Decreases By 72.2%

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the December 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS BPIRY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. 13,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776. Piraeus Bank has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Get Piraeus Bank alerts:

About Piraeus Bank

Piraeus Bank SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. It offers time, structured, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; and credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.