Short Interest in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Drops By 75.9%

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 283,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 20.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 73,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.38 million, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 0.31. Perma-Pipe International has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

