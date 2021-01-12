Short Interest in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) Declines By 95.0%

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of National General stock remained flat at $$25.22 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. National General has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $26.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

