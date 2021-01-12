Short Interest in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Increases By 1,200.0%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:GBLBY remained flat at $$9.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Get Groupe Bruxelles Lambert alerts:

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.