Short Interest in George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Rises By 500.0%

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RSKIA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. 228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.69. George Risk Industries has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

Get George Risk Industries alerts:

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 23.05%.

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for George Risk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Risk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.