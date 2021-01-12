Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Grows By 4,800.0%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCMGF opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

