Short Interest in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Expands By 750.0%

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Fauquier Bankshares alerts:

FBSS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938. The company has a market cap of $71.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.76. Fauquier Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fauquier Bankshares stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.74% of Fauquier Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.