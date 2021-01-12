Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Expands By 1,077.8%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 1,077.8% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $137,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 56.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,534. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

