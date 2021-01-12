Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Declines By 93.5%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. 2,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on CICOY shares. ValuEngine lowered COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

