Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Increases By 1,452.9%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 1,452.9% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 485,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,251. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution.

