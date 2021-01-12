Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Expands By 2,531.0%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,149,500 shares, a growth of 2,531.0% from the December 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,697,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on CFRUY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

