Short Interest in Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Grows By 1,055.6%

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 1,055.6% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGGGF shares. HSBC cut Coats Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGGF remained flat at $$0.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93. Coats Group has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

